210 kg ganja seized in Medchal

The Special Operations Team along with Medchal police arrested a drug peddler and seized 210 kilograms of ganja from him on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a drug peddler and seized 210 kilograms of ganja from him at Medchal on Monday. The police also seized a car and mobile phone from him.

Acting on a tip off, the Special Operations Team (Shamshabad) along with Medchal police caught Jarupla Thirupathi (20), a resident of L B Nagar and native of Nalgonda district while he was transporting the contraband in a car.

“Thirupathi purchased the contraband from Seetha Ram of Odisha and was carrying it to Maharashtra to deliver to Shiva at the instance of Ramavath Mathru Nayak. On specific information, he was caught at Medchal check post,” said DCP (Medchal) G Sandeep.

The Medchal police registered a case under NDPS Act and are investigating. Efforts are on to nab Seetha Ram, Ramavath Mathru and Shiva who were absconding.