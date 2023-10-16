Multidisciplinary learning programme begins at KITS Warangal

KITS in association with NIT Warangal, has launched the one-week FDP on "Fostering Multidisciplinary Learning: Promoting Learner-Centered Teaching using ICT through Classroom Discussions ".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

KITS in association with NIT Warangal, has launched the one-week FDP on "Fostering Multidisciplinary Learning: Promoting Learner-Centered Teaching using ICT through Classroom Discussions ".

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, in association with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has launched the one-week faculty development programme (FDP) on “Fostering Multidisciplinary Learning: Promoting Learner-Centered Teaching using ICT through Classroom Discussions ” on Monday.

The FDP was designed to equip participants with the tools and techniques needed to facilitate meaningful classroom discussions, adapt them to various subjects, and foster an inclusive learning environment. With a strong focus on learner-centered teaching, this program seeks to enhance the overall quality of education by enabling instructors to utilize ICT effectively in promoting multidisciplinary learning.

Prof. Ramesh Ghanta, Adjunct Professor, Dr BRAOU, Hyderabad and Chairman, Governing Body of the State Resource Centre (SRC) for Adult and Continuing Education, Hyderabad, who inaugurated the FDP through online mode, highlighted the importance of integrating technology into the learning process and the need for teachers to maintain competence in teaching and learning material. Prof T Kishore Kumar, Professor of ECE & Head CTL, NIT, Warangal, spoke about the design of the FDP and its focus on empowering educators with the skills and strategies necessary to create dynamic and engaging classroom discussions using ICT. He also mentioned that the CTL at NIT Warangal has trained over 5000 faculty so far and is planning to train 10,000 faculty under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT) scheme.

KITSW Principal Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy also spoke.

Also Read NIT Warangal celebrates Hindi Diwas