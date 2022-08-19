KITS Warangal faculty Sunil Kumar gets PhD from NITW

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Warangal: An Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) Gunda Sunil Kumar was awarded PhD degree by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. In a press note here on Friday, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Sunil Kumar had submitted his PhD thesis titled “Modelling and Analysis of Harmonic Loads Using Signal Processing Algorithms”. He did his research work under the supervision of Dr DVSS Siva Sarma at the NIT, Warangal.

“Sunil Kumar has implemented novel signal processing algorithms to analyse the harmonic analysis and modelling of both Domestic and Commercial Nonlinear loads. The objective of the thesis is to develop equivalent models for the simulation analysis with suitable recursive algorithms like Kalman Filter Algorithm and Extended Kalman Filter Algorithms with impedance load modelling method. It is helpful for validation of the experimental analysis with the simulation models for harmonic analysis of various nonlinear loads. This can also be used for estimation of harmonics in order to design suitable mitigation techniques for the decrease in the Total Harmonic Distortion (THD)” the Principal added.

Head, EEED, KITS, Warangal, Prof C Venkatesh, and other staff members congratulated him on being awarded the PhD degree.