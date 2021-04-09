227 complaints to Dial 100 in March in Cyberabad

The issues dealt included domestic violence, neighbour issues, harassment, eve-teasing, property issues, petty fights, and nuisance on roads. Of them, FIRs were booked in five cases.

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Domestic Violence Immediate Response Teams (Dial 100 Teams) received a total of 227 complaints in March.

Officials said the complaints were received from women through different means including the Director-General Control Room, direct calls, and local police stations. All complaints have been acted upon and disposed of on merits.

The issues dealt included domestic violence, neighbour issues, harassment, eve-teasing, property issues, petty fights, and nuisance on roads. Of them, FIRs were booked in five cases.

Six dedicated teams were assigned to Women and Children Safety Wing in June last year to focus on the protection of women and children from domestic violence. Each team is led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector or head constable and supported by one police constable and a woman police constable. The team works round-the-clock.

Domestic Violence Immediate Response Teams urged women facing domestic violence, teasing, stalking, or any other atrocity to approach them.