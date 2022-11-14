‘23.80 per cent of trains in India not reaching destination in time’

Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: It’s no surprise why passengers are getting increasingly wary of travelling in trains, especially long distance ones in India. As per the data released by the Ministry of Railways, for the last six years, almost all the trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express have failed to maintain their scheduled time on a regular basis. Out of the total number of 76,89,535 trips between 2016 and 2023 about 18,29,904 times trains got delayed. and 5859631 trips it managed to reach destinations in time. This information was shared by the Ministry of Railways against information sought under the Right to Information Act(RTI) by Vijayawada based I Ravi Kumar.

According to the information, out of the total trip of 43,859 between 2016 and 2023 September, Rajdhani got delayed 11,251 times and 32,608 trips it managed to reach the destination in time. Similarly, out of the total trips of 34,390 Duronto got delayed 9,662 times and 24,728 trips it reached the destination in time. Even in the case of Shatabdi Express, out of the total trip of 70,081, it got delayed 8,725 times and reached its destination in time 61356 times. Jan Shatabdi Express record was not so different. Out of the total trip of 63,879, it got delayed 9,416 times and managed to reach 54,463 trips in time.

Mail Express’ record was very poor with out of the total trip of 2012241, it got delayed 383254 times and reached the destination in time during 1628987. Passenger trains performances were the worst as it got delayed 1407596 times out of the total 5465085 trips and only managed to reach 4057489 trips in time.

According to Ravi Kumar, though trains managed to reach the final destinations in time, they were not able to maintain enroute stations arrival and departure timings. He stated that though births were not confirmed, the railways in the guise of services were levying surcharges on passengers.

He stated that 25.76 percent of the passengers using trains belong to the lower and middle class.

For Info:

Number of total trips: 76,89,535

Right time: 58,59,631 (76.20%)

Delayed : 18,29,904(23.80%)

Rajdhani :

Total Trips: 43,859

Right Time: 32,608(74.35%)

Delayed: 11,251(25.65%)

Duronto:

Total Trips: 34,390

Right Time: 24,728(71.90%)

Delayed: 9,662(28.10%)

Shatabdi:

Total Trips: 70,081

Right Time:61,356(87.55%)

Delayed: 8,725(12.45%)

Jan Shatabdi:

Total Trips:63,879

Right time:54,463(85.26%)

Delayed: 9,146(14.74%)

Mail/Express:

Total Trips:20,12,241

Right Time:16,28,987(80.95%)

Delayed: 3,83,254(19.05%)

Passenger:

Total:54,65,085

Right Time:40,57,489(74.24%)

Delayed:14,07,596(25.76%)