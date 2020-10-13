23-year-old woman from Mumbai raped in hotel in Hyderabad

According to the Banjara Hills police, the victim lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police two days ago, after which the police there informed the Banjara Hills police about the incident and transferred the case for investigation

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman from Mumbai has alleged that she was raped in an upscale hotel in Banjara Hills when she visited the city in June.

According to the Banjara Hills police, the victim lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police two days ago, after which the police there informed the Banjara Hills police about the incident and transferred the case for investigation.

As per the victim’s version, she had come to the city in the second week of June and stayed at the hotel for a few days to attend the birthday party of one of her friends.

“During her stay, one person identified as Zubair Khan threatened her and sexually assaulted her in the hotel room,” Banjara Hills SHO S Kalinga Rao said, adding that Khan, along with one more person, had shot her nude videos and threatened to upload it on social media platforms if she approached the police. The victim left for Bandra in Mumbai where she stays, and two days ago, lodged a complaint with the police following which the police registered a case and transferred it to the Banjara Hills police station on grounds of jurisdiction.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .