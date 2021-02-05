24-year-old man falls to death from building in Hyderabad

Police said Shiva Kumar, a private employee went to clean the overhead water tank on the fourth floor when the mishap occurred.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man died after he accidentally slipped and fell from a multi-storied building at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Suraram here on Friday.

Police said Shiva Kumar, a private employee went to clean the overhead water tank on the fourth floor when the mishap occurred. “While climbing the water tank, he accidentally slipped and fell from the fourth floor on the ground. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot,” police said.

On receiving information, Dundigal police rushed to the spot and took up investigation.

