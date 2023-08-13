25 year-old man ends life in Hyderabad

Mohd Nayaz, a resident of Tallabkatta and a native of Bihar, had an argument with someone on phone over some issue and later went inside the washroom in his house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man died by suicide at his house in Bhavaninagar of old city on Saturday night.

Mohd Nayaz, a resident of Tallabkatta and a native of Bihar, had an argument with someone on phone over some issue and later went inside the washroom in his house. “Nayaz picked up a bottle of bathroom cleaning acid and consumed it.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment by his family members who noticed it and he died while undergoing treatment,” said Bhavaninagar sub inspector, V Narendra.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC is registered and investigation going on.