25-Year-old man from AP commits suicide at hotel in Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man died by suicide at a hotel in Madhapur on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Hemanth, a native of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh worked as an AC technician at a hotel at Madhapur and stayed at Gajularamam locality.

“On Sunday evening, he was found hanging to an iron rod on the terrace of the hotel. The family members informed that he slipped into depression over financial problems and might have ended his life due to it,” said an official at Madhapur police station.

A case is registered.