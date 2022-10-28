2500 kg of seized cannabis burnt in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

About 2500 kg of dry ganja seized under different police stations in Khammam district was destroyed in the police firing range at Manchukonda forest area

Khammam: About 2500 kg of dry ganja seized under different police stations in Khammam district was destroyed in the police firing range at Manchukonda forest area in the district on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier monitored the process of destroying ganja in a scientific manner. He informed that the ganja was seized in 28 cases and the smugglers involved in illegal transportation and sale of ganja have been arrested.

According to the instructions of the DGP, based on the gazette notifications of the Central and State governments, the ganja stored in different police stations was destroyed. Additional DCP (Admin) Shabarish P, ACP Venkataswamy, CI Tumma Gopi and others were present.

In another programme at police parade grounds the CP inaugurated an online open house as part of Police Martyrs Week being observed to commemorate the policemen who died in the line of duty.

Open house was held to create awareness about weapons used by the police and their performance and about the crime investigation procedures. More than 1000 students from around 70 schools in the district attended the open house and police officers cleared doubts, he said.