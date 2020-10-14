25,000 acres of paddy crop damaged in Karimnagar

The fresh spell of rain came as a jolt to paddy farmers who had already suffered crop losses due to heavy rainfall two months ago

Karimnagar: Standing crops especially paddy were damaged in the incessant rains coupled with gale in the district in the past two days.

The fresh spell of rain came as a jolt to paddy farmers who had already suffered crop losses due to heavy rainfall two months ago. Crops in 25,000 acres were damaged following incessant rains in August.

Light to moderate rainfall coupled with winds has been recorded in some pockets of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday and Tuesday.

The highest rainfall was reported in Malyala 94.3 mm, Jammikunta (93.3), Bornapalli (92.3), Chigurumamidi (82.8), Indurthi (78.8), Venkapalli (65.8), Renikunta (64.8), Karimnagar (60.3), Gattududdenapalli (51.3), Veenavanka (48.3) and Kashimpet 43.3 mm during the last 24 hours.

While canals, tanks and ponds are overflowing, irrigation projects are getting copious inflows. Paddy crop in the district, which is ready for harvesting, has fallen down to the ground as flood water entered into fields.

According to the agriculture department’s preliminary estimation, paddy crop was damaged in about 16,000 acres in various villages of Shankarapatnam, Manakondur, Veenavanka, Thimmapur, Huzurabad and other mandals.

Similar is the case of cotton crop. The cotton bolls, which are ready for flowering, have rotted as the floods inundated the fields.

