Telangana Polls 2023: Catholic organisations declare support for BRS

Leaders of Catholic organisations and other denominations resolved to work for making K Chandrashekhar Rao the first hat-trick Chief Minister from the South to save secularism and democracy in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Leaders of Catholic organisations and other denominations on Saturday declared support for BRS and stewardship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They also declared their support to the leadership of the BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the election.

Addressing a joint press conference, Andrew Xavier D, Telangana State Convener of the Catholic Association, Christopher Shinde, Telangana Catholic Laymen Welfare Association (TCLWA) and a host of others demanded a separate Act on the lines of the SC, ST Atrocities Act (called Christian Minorities Protection act). They resolved to work for making Chandrashekhar Rao the first hat-trick Chief Minister from the South to save secularism and democracy in the country.