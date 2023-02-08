2BHK scheme will continue to cater needs of landless poor: Harish Rao

Telangana government has proposed to implement a housing scheme to provide a one-time grant of Rs 3 lakh in rural and Rs 5 lakh in urban areas, across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao responding to issues raised by the MLAs in the Assembly.

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the double-bedroom housing scheme in the State will continue to cater the needs of the landless poor and the government will obtain funds from Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for its implementation. The scheme will be implemented without any connection with the newly-proposed scheme to provide one-time financial assistance to those with vacant land.

The State government has proposed to implement a housing scheme to provide a one-time grant of Rs 3 lakh in rural and Rs 5 lakh in urban areas, across the State. A Budget outlay of Rs 12,000 crore has been proposed in the State budget presented on Monday.

Responding to issues raised by the MLAs in the Assembly during the general discussion on the State Budget here on Wednesday, the Finance Minister said the Pay Revision Commission arrears will be cleared soon and one of three DAs has been already given to the government employees. The State Cabinet soon take a decision on the remaining DAs.

He also assured to develop the Osmania General Hospital and also the Unani Hospital which are being run in old buildings. Harish Rao reiterated that the government will not impose any fresh taxes during the current fiscal. However, the State government will mobilise revenue resources of Rs 2,000 crore by June this year, through increasing efficiency in tax collections, land auctions, and removal of unnecessary assets among others. The draft of the much-awaited Sports policy to promote sports in the State is ready and will be released soon.

Turns ‘tantrik’ table on BJP

Turning the ‘tantrik’ table on the BJP, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the BJP was coming up with allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao only to mislead the people and setting wrong precedents.

Participating in a discussion on the State Budget in the Assembly, Harish Rao said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was a religious person and it was evident from him naming the districts, irrigation projects and other schemes after deities. But BJP leaders were trying to tarnish his image by spreading rumours of ‘tantrik’ puja.

“Yes, the Chief Minister performs puja at his farmhouse regularly. But it is not ‘tantrik’ puja as alleged by the BJP. He performs puja to the holy cow. He is known to construct temples and promote spirituality,” he said, adding that BJP leaders not only believed in superstitions but also had the credit of introducing a ‘Bhooth Vidya’ (paranormal sciences) course at Banaras Hindu University.

Taking a dig at BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Harish Rao said during his stint with BRS, the former listened to ‘Jan ki Baat’ and spoke the truth. “But ever since he joined BJP, he is listening to ‘Mann ki Baat’ which is leading him on the wrong path,” he said.