2K Run held in Mancherial to mark National Youth Day

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Mancherial: A 2K Run was held to mark the National Youth Day and the 158th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Swamy Vivekananda in Mancherial on Tuesday. Mancherial Municipal Chairperson Penta Rajaiah flagged off the event held by the TRS youth wing of the district.

Scores of youngsters and fitness enthusiasts voluntarily took part in the run held from IB Chowk to government Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) of the town. A large number of activists of the TRS party participated in the event. Nadipelli Charitable Trust Chairman N Vijith Rao, TRS party’s leaders Gade Satyam, S Venktesh, N Shankar and many others were present.

Meanwhile, voluntary organisations and social service activists were felicitated by authorities of the youth and sports department on the premises of a government school in Mancherial district centre. District Educational Officer Venkateshwarlu was the chief guest. He was joined by DYSO B Srikanth Reddy. They both garlanded a statue of Swami Vivekanadana as part of the programme.

District Science Officer Madhu Babu and Indian Red Cross Society’s Mancherial chapter president K Bhaskar Reddy attended the event.

