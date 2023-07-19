3.11 lakh children to be administered de-worming tablets in Khammam

Khammam Collector VP Gautham has directed district officials to ensure that every child in the age group of 1 to 19 years administered de-worming tablets

Collector VP Gautham speaking at the District Task Force Committee in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed district officials to ensure that every child in the age group of 1 to 19 years administered de-worming tablets on Thursday.

In view of the National Deworming Day on July 20, the Collector held the District Task Force Committee here on Wednesday and reviewed the district action plan. Worms cause anemia and stunt growth in children and measures should be taken to build a healthy society. Albendazole tablets were harmless and should be administered to everyone in the above e age group to prevent ringworm. Anemia, malnutrition, lack of appetite, weakness, weight loss and stomach ache could be prevented in children with the pills, he said.

There were 3,11,317 children in the age group of 1 to 19 years in the district. Half a pill should be given after meals for one to 2 year olds, one tablet should be crushed for two to three year olds, and one full tablet should be given to 3 to 19 year olds, he said.

Public representatives should be invited to participate in the programme. Awareness among children should be created about cleanliness of the environment and personal hygiene, Gautham suggested.

M&HO Dr. B Malathi, ZP CEO Appa Rao, DRDO Vidyachandana, DCHO Dr. Venkateshwarlu, Social Welfare Deputy Director K Satyanarayana, Tribal Welfare Deputy Director Krishna Naik, District Intermediate Officer Ravi Babu, District Welfare Officer G. Jyoti and others were present.

