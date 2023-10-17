3 ‘fake candidates’ arrested during university exam in Odisha

By PTI Published Date - 09:42 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Jajpur: Three people were arrested in Odisha‘s Jajpur district on Tuesday for appearing in a university examination in place of the registered candidates, police said.

The incident happened at Ratnakar Sanskrit College in Saudia when the first-semester examination, conducted by the Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, was underway, they said.

The three persons were caught red-handed while appearing in the examinations in place of the registered examinees, they added.

The accused were identified as Durga Madhav Prusty, Sunanda Sahoo and Manisha Sahoo, officials said.

During inspection, the central squad of the university caught the three fake candidates, and subsequently informed the police.

“After receiving information, we reached the examination centre and arrested the three persons,” said Pramodini Sahoo, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Balichandrapur police station.

A case has been registered and a further investigation is underway, she said.

It is likely that more people are involved in it, she said.