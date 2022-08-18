30 Congress workers join TRS in presence of Minister Errabelli

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao with the Congress workers who joined TRS

Jangaon: At least 30 Congress workers from Chennur village of Palakurthy Assembly constituency have joined the ruling TRS party in the presence of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao at a programme in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rao has welcomed them into the party fold by offering them party scarves. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the newly inducted would be given due priority in the party. The Congress workers said that they were joining the TRS party as they were impressed by the development works of Minister Dayakar Rao and the TRS party in the village and the constituency.

Federation of Agriculture Cooperative Society (FACS) chairman Karupothula Venu, Chenur Sarpanch Parvathi Rajeswar Rao, MPTC Kalinga Rao, and others were present on the occasion.