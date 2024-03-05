People disappointed with Modi’s Adilabad tour, says Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 06:00 PM

Former MLA Jogu Ramanna addresses pressmen in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Former MLA Jogu Ramanna said that the union government failed to realise long pending dreams of the public such as revival of Cement Corporation of India’s unit, creation of a textile park and Adilabad-Armoor railway line.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ramanna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who toured Adilabad on Monday, did not mention the four major dreams of the people of this region. The people of the district were deeply disappointed by Modi’s tour. He asked as to why Modi chose Adilabad to inaugurate and lay foundation of developmental projects relating to other districts, insulting locals.

The former legislator said that the public pinned many hopes on the Prime Minister’s tour to Adilabad, but Modi had dashed their hopes by not talking about any of the four major issues. He also found fault with local MLA Payal Shankar and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for misleading the public. The tour had exposed the internal bickering among the leaders of the BJP, he said. He took strong exception to construction of a two-lane national highway from Upasanala village in Bhela mandal to Bhoraj of Jainath. He observed it was nothing short of cheating people of Telangana. He felt that Shankar should have now exerted pressure on Modi to realise the longing dream of the public. He challenged the party to seek votes after sanctioning a four-lane national highway.