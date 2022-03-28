3,000 policemen deployed for security at Yadadri on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:27 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Yadadri: The police made elaborate security arrangements at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple, which was reopened on Monday after its renovation.

In all, 3,000 police personnel including OCTPUS and Greyhounds commandos were deployed at Yadadri in view of visit of VIPs to the temple to participate in maha kumbha samprokshana. The police did not allow the personal vehicles except those used by the Chief Minister, Legislative Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman onto the hill shrine. Specail buses were arranged for Ministers and MLAs to reach atop Yadadri hill shrine. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagawath personally supervised the security arrangements at Yadadri.

Speaking to the media, Mahesh Bhagawath said that maha samprokshana was completed peacefully. New systems including central reception and tickets with QR code were introduced at the temple and devotees may not well aware of them. It would take one week time for streamlining the system and additional police bundobust would provided here until then.

