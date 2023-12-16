357 acres allotted for establishment of Tribal University near Mulugu town

Telangana has made a substantial stride in advancing higher education by dedicating 357 acres of land in the district for the creation of the "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Mulugu: A significant step towards enhancing higher education in Telangana has been taken with the allocation of 357 acres of land for the establishment of the “Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University” in the district. Led by Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), along with ITDA Eturnagaram Project Officer (PO) Ankit, the team inspected the site near Gattamma Temple at Jakaram near here on Saturday.

“The state government’s allocation comprises 307 acres of government-owned land and an additional 50 acres from forest reserves for the University’s development. Commencing its operations from the existing infrastructure at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, the university aims to kickstart classes in the upcoming academic year (2024-25). The Hyderabad Central University will oversee construction and faculty recruitment,” ITDA PO Ankit told ‘Telangana Today’. It is said that the varsity’s intake for the first year would be around 400 students.

Courses in B.A., BCA, MCA, MBA, BBA, and Masters in Tribal Culture Folklore are planned to commence initially. Following an inspection by UoH officials, they expressed satisfaction but requested repair work for the YTC building. The establishment of the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University was ratified by Parliament on December 13, fulfilling regional aspirations for higher education in Telangana. This institution, set to cost Rs 889.07 crore, will focus on tribal art, culture, customs, and technological advancements to benefit tribal population.

The university will offer graduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctoral courses across five schools encompassing 11 departments. The initial seven years aim to accommodate 2790 undergraduate and postgraduate students, fostering educational and research opportunities for tribal communities, according to UoH officials.