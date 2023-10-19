Beyond Loss-of-Function: Unravelling Protein Mysteries with Dominant Mutations in Ubiquitin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: An insightful study was conducted to comprehensively investigate the prevalence of dominant negative variants in ubiquitin, a key regulator of cellular homeostasis, in a collaborative effort led by Dr. Parul Mishra and her team from the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad along with Prof. Bolon from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, USA.

Dominant mutations play a vital role in unveiling essential structure-function connections within proteins, especially when it comes to understanding the precise functions of multifunctional proteins at the residue level. It is imperative to develop high-throughput screening methods to analyze dominant variants, as they can serve as powerful tools for elucidating the disease-relevant, specific functions of multifunctional proteins, a press release said.

The study involved high throughput fitness scanning of systematically generated 5100 mutants of ubiquitin in yeast and the researchers identified widespread occurrences of approximately 400 dominant negative mutations.

Notably, certain ubiquitin variants exhibited modified affinities to their pathway interactors, while others demonstrated the formation of unconventional polyubiquitin chains. This unbiased approach to protein engineering, geared toward identifying dominant mutations, holds significant promise in deciphering the precise structure-function relationship of other proteins as well.

This work was recently published in Cell Reports, a highly reputable Cell Press Journal.