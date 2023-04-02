37,041 students to appear for SSC exams in erstwhile Adilabad

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Collector Rahul Raj inspecting a venue of annual examinations in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: The stage is set for conducting the annual SSC examinations in erstwhile Adilabad district from April 3 to 13. A total of 37,041 students will appear for the examinations at 196 centres arranged in the four districts of Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

As per information provided by Education department officials, 10,697 students will take the examinations in Adilabad district, while 10,125 students of Mancherial and 9,078 students in Nirmal district appear for the examinations, respectively. As many as 7,141 students will take the examinations in Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

Elaborate arrangements were made for holding the examinations. Drinking water facilities, fans and oral rehydration salt sachets have been arranged in view of scorching heat wave conditions prevailing in the four districts. Either Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) or ASHA workers will be deployed at the centres to handle medical emergencies.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed around the venues to prevent untoward incidents and gathering of the public. Photostat copy centres will remain closed around the centres to check mass copying. Invigilators, sitting and flying squad teams have been formed to strictly conduct the examinations. The centres were classified into A, B, C categories.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)-Adilabad region will operate buses for the convenience of students belonging to remote parts. Route maps have already been identified. Headmasters and headmistresses were informed about timings of the transportation facility. Students are encouraged to utilize the facility and reach the venues on time. They should arrive at the centres 30 minutes in advance.

Special evening classes were taken and study material was distributed to the students to achieve 100 percent of pass. Tests were held as part of preparing the students for the examination. Nirmal district achieved second spot by recording 97 percent of pass in the results of Class X in 2022. 967783stood at the 32nd position, while Adilabad figured at ninth place.

Control rooms were created in district centres to clarify doubts and to address grievances of the students. Students are advised to download hall tickets by visiting bse.telangana.gov.in. They are requested to attend the examinations peacefully and without any stress.

Adilabad

Students: 10,697

Venues: 54

Control room: 08732-226434

Mancherial

Students: 10,125

Venues: 55

Control room: 08736-252420

Nirmal

Students: 9,078

Venues: 48

Control room: 9059987730

Invigilators: 520

KB Asifabad

Students: 7,141

Venues: 48

Control room:

Invigilators: 400

