37th Hyderabad Sailing Week: Vaishnavi secures gold in ILCA 4 girls category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Mohit Saini receiving a cheque for Rs 20,000 from Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Sunday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl VV Vaishnavi secured gold in the ILCA 4 girls category at the 37th Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the ILCA 7 race, Mohit Saini clinched gold medal ahead of Deepak Kumar Saini and Sikhansu Singh in second and third respectively.

Results: ILCA 4 (Girls): 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Shital Sendhan, 3. Divyanshi Mishra; ILCA 4 (Boys): 1. G Mallesh, 2. Advait Prasant Menon, 3. Akshat Kumar Dohara; ILCA 6 (Girls): 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhan, 3. R Ashwini; ILCA 6 (Open): 1. M Kotiswara Rao, 2. Adhvait Prasant Menon, 3. N Hemanth; ILCA 7: Hav Mohit Saini, 2. Deepak Kumar Saini, 3. Sikhanshu Singh