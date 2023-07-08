Twin victories for Adhvait at Hyderabad Sailing Week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Adhvait P Menon of NSS has recorded two victories in the ILCA 6 open category races, held at the Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He recorded victories in the Race 10 and 12 while Akshat Kumar Dohare won in the Race 11.

Results: ILCA6 (Open): Race 10: 1. Adhvait P Menon, 2. M Koteswara Rao, 3. Nanhe Raja Bundela; Race 11: 1. Akshat Kumar Dohare, 2. Ashish Vishwakarma, 3. N Hemanth; Race 12: 1. Adhvait P, 2. N Hemanth 3. M Koteswara Rao;

ILCA6 (Girls): Race 10: 1. Shital Sendhav, 2. R Ashwini, 3. R Keerthi; Race 11: 1. R Ashwini, 2. Shital Sendhav,3. R Keerthi; Race 12: 1. R Ashwini, 2. R Keerthi, 3. Ritika dangi/Shital Sendhav;

ILCA4 (Boys): Race 9: 1. Shashank Batham, 2. Akshat Kumar Dohare, 3. Adhvait Prashant Menon; Race 10: 1. Adhvait Prashant Menon, 2. M Adamaiah, 3. K Nithin Naik; Race 11: 1. Y John, 2. Eklavya Batham, 3. Adhvait Prashant Menon; Race: 12: 1. Akshat Kumar Dohare, 2. G Mallesh, 3. Sarvan Katravath;

ILCA4 (Girls): Race 9: 1. Maanya Reddy, 2. Divyanshi Mishra, 3. VV Vaishnavi; Race 10: 1. Shital Sendhav, 2. Alia Sabrin Faisal, 3. Maanya Reddy; Race 11: 1. Shital Sendhav, 2. VV Vaishnavi, 3. Alia Sabrin Faisal; Race 12: Shital Sendhav, 2. Alia Sabrin Faisal, 3. VV Vaishnavi;

ILCA7 (Open): Race 9: 1. Sikhanshu Singh, 2. Adikesh Jagtap, 3. Mohit Saini; Race 10: 1. Israj Ali, 2. Mohit Saini, 3. Gitesh; Race 11: Sikhanshu Singh, 2. Deepak K Saini, 3. Israj Ali; Race 12: 1. Gitesh, 2. Deepak K Saini, 3. Mohit Saini.

