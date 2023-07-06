Hyderabad Sailing Week: Ritika Dangi records hat-trick of victories

NSS’s Ritika Dangi dominated the ILCA 6 races for women winning all the three races on the second day of the Hyderabad Sailing Week

Hyderabad: NSS’s Ritika Dangi dominated the ILCA 6 races for women winning all the three races on the second day of the Hyderabad Sailing Week, at the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Shital Sendhav also recorded three second place finishes in the same category next to Ritika.

Results:

ILCA 4 (Men): Race 2: 1. Eklavya Batham (NSS), 2. K Nithin Nayk TSC) , 3. G Mallesh (INWTC);

Race 3: 1. Adhvait Prasanth Menon (INWTC Mandovi), 2. G Mallesh (INWTC), 3. K Nithin Nayak (TSC);

Race 4: 1. Akshat Kumar (NSS), 2. K Nithin Nayak (EMESA), 3. Anshraj bundla (NSS)

ILCA 4 (Women): Race 2: 1. Divyanshi Mishra, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. VV Vaishnavi

Race 3: 1. Alia Sebreena Faisal, 2. VV Vaishnavi, 3. Divynashi Mishra;

Race 4: 1. Divyanshi Mishra, 2. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 3. VV Vaishnavi;

ILCA 7: Race 2: 1. Mohit Saini, 2. Avinash Yadav, 3. Bikram Mahapatra;

Race 3. 1. Gitesh, 2. Deepak K Saini, 3. Mohit Saini;

Race 4: 1. Deepak K Saini, 2. B Mohapatra, 3. Sikhanshu Singh;

ILCA 6 (Men): Race 4. 1. Adhvanth Prasanth Menon, 2. M Koteswara Rao, 3. N Hemanth;

Race 5. Akshat Kumar Dohate, 2. M Koteswara Rao, 3. N Hemanth;

Race 6: 1. Adhvanth Prasanth Menon, 2. Rammilan Yadav, 3. N Hemanth;

ILCA 6: (Women): Race 4: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. R Keerthi;

Race 5: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3.R Keerthi;

Race 6: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav; 3. R Ashwini.

