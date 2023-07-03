38 surrendered Naxalites get houses sites in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy handing over house site patta to a surrendered Naxalites in Mulugu on Monday.

Mulugu: In an attempt to encourage the Naxalites to shun the violent path and join the mainstream, the state government has allocated free house sites to former Naxalites and their family members who have willingly embraced mainstream society.

Minister Satyavati Rathod presented the land titles to the beneficiaries at an event attended by District Collector S Krishna Aditya, SP Gaush Alam, and various other officials here on Monday.

A total of 38 individuals have been granted a 120-yard plot of land each at survey number 443/1 in Jaggannapet village, located nearby. This initiative aims to provide a secure and stable foundation for these individuals as they reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives.

Expressing the government’s commitment to fostering a violence-free society, SP Gaush Alam and OSD Ashok Kumar emphasised that such incentives will continue to be offered in the future, encouraging more Naxalites to surrender and choose the path of peace. TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy and others attended the programme.