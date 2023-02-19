Shivaji jayanti celebrations held at NIT Warangal

Student Welfare Dean, Dr P Ravi Kumar presided over a programme held marking the jayanthi, while several students participated in it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Shivaji Jayanthi celebrations at NITW on Sunday.

Warangal: Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated with fervour at NIT Warangal.

Student Welfare Dean, Dr P Ravi Kumar presided over a programme held marking the jayanthi, while several students participated in it.

Also Read Mega blood donation camp held at NIT Warangal

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said, “ Shivaji Maharaj is known for his courage, war skills, leadership, management, political diplomacy, military administration and loyalty towards truth and justice all over the country. It is truly a pride for every Indian to share their Motherland with such a courageous soul.”