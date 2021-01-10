3K, 6K walkathon held in NTPC-Ramagundam

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Peddapalli: Sports council of National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam organized 3K and 6K walkathon and marathon competitions at MG stadium of the township on Sunday to create health awareness among the employees.

Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana, Sunil Kumar flagged off the competition wherein employees and their family members participated in large numbers in two categories such as above and below 45 years of age groups while following Covid protocols.

At the end of the programme, Sunil Kumar along with senior officials gave away the prizes to the winners of the walkathon and marathon. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar highlighted the significance of sports in life to remain fit and healthy especially during Covid pandemic.

Officials also presented the awards to the winners of different sports competitions organized earlier.

