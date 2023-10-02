4 yesteryear stars who came late to social media but caught up fast

Let's have a look at some of the B-town actors who are bringing their A-game to the table on social media.

By IANS Published Date - 04:29 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mumbai: The dynamic world of social media has not only completely changed the content landscape, but also given a new lease of life to many of the yesteryear stars.

These actors who once ruled the silver-screen with their performances are now back on social media and are giving the established content-creators a run for their money owing to their gift of the gab, the authenticity and fresh perspective to an era gone by.

Jackie Shroff: First up, it’s Bollywood’s very own Bhidu, Jackie Shroff. The actor’s signature talking style which has shades of Mumbai tapori language has for long charmed the audience but in recent times, his food recipes are winning hearts on social media.

Be it ‘kanda kadipatta’, ‘Bhopla’ or ‘Bhindi’, Jaggu dada and his recipes are a rage on social media with many netizens also asking how his son Tiger Shroff manages to give up the temptation of such lip-smacking food.

What makes these recipes interesting is that they are simple to follow and are mostly one-pot recipes that can be pulled off with minimum effort.

Ashish Vidyarthi: The actor too diversified in food content on social media and climbed up the ladders to become one of India’s biggest food vloggers.

His way of presentation coupled with his love for food has made Ashish an absolute favourite of netizens as they look forward to his videos as he covers a lot of hidden gems when it comes to food and the establishments surviving them.

Zeenat Aman: Undoubtedly, Zeenat Aman is the biggest revelation on social media as she has owned Instagram with her anecdotes from her past life as a superstar. The actress, who has been aptly crowned the queen of Instagram for her informative throwback stories filled with quirks and embellished with eloquence and grace in her language, has made her the fan favourite on Instagram with several big brands and magazines running after her for collaborations.

Saira Banu: Another actress who is grace personified is Saira Banu. The veteran recently made her Instagram debut and has quickly gained followers over her brilliant use of language and the memories of her husband Dilip Kumar, who is known as the Tragedy King in Hindi cinema. Most recently, she shared the story of her engagement with the late actor as they exchanged rings on October 2, 1966.