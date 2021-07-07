410 families in Hyderabad to get 2BHK house on Thursday

These housing units built with Rs 35.15 crore are located in Secunderabad and Musheerabad Assembly constituencies

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: All is set for Thursday to usher in a new dawn for 410 families from economically weaker sections as they will be given brand new homes of their own. In two different locations in the city, these families will be handed over new double-bedroom housing units built under the State government’s Dignity Housing Scheme.

These housing units built with Rs 35.15 crore are located in Secunderabad and Musheerabad Assembly constituencies.

The housing societies built in Musheerabad are Sai Charan 2BHK Housing Colony comprising 108 flats and T Anjaiah Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony with 35 flats. The houses will be inaugurated by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Deputy Speaker Padma Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the houses in the Secunderabad Assembly segment. While the SC Bose Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony comprises 60 flats, the Chilkalguda Dhobighat 2BHK Colony has 207 flats.

The State government has also built shops in these societies so that the revenue generated from them could be utilised for maintaining the lifts. Also provided here are amenities such as CC Roads, sewerage connection, sumps to store drinking water and electricity. Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi and other elected representatives as well as GHMC officials will participate in the inaugural function.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .