426 Anganwadi workers promoted as Grade II supervisors in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had enhanced the monthly salary of the workers from Rs 10,500 to Rs 13,650 in 2021.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:09 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah hands over orders of appointment to the supervisors in Mancherial on Monday.

Adilabad: The State government, which enhanced salaries of Anganwadi workers in 2021, has in yet another initiative fulfilled the long-pending dream of Anganwadi workers by promoting eligible workers as Grade II supervisors.

Recognising their services, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had enhanced the monthly salary of the workers from Rs 10,500 to Rs 13,650 in 2021. He promised that steps would be taken to promote some of the workers as Grade II supervisors in existing vacancies. The workers have been demanding promotions since 2014.

Accordingly, 426 Anganwadi workers were elevated as supervisors across the State. A total of 68 workers belonging to erstwhile Adilabad district were promoted as supervisors, while 17 workers from Mancherial got promotions. Promotions were given to 12 and 15 workers from Adilabad and Nirmal districts respectively. Fifteen workers from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district too received the orders of appointment through email and assumed charge on Monday.

In 2021, the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) department took up the process of the recruitment, which used to be controversial for quite a long time. It notified the list of vacancies to be filled through promotions. Anganwadi workers, coordinators and those working in mid-level training centres were eligible to be elevated. The applicants must pass Class X and carry a service of 10 years and be aged below 50.

A written examination was held to select the supervisors in 2021. But, certain candidates approached a court seeking its intervention in the process of the recruitment. They raised objections over toughness of the questions of the examination and conduct of the test by JNTU. The WDCW Commissioner Divya Devarajan took up the case as prestigious and voiced versions in the court on behalf of the government.

Sandhya Rani A, a supervisor from Mancherial district said she was delighted to have been chosen as a Grade II supervisor. She stated that she had been working with the department since 2015. She thanked the government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for realising their dream by completing the process of the recruitment facing odds.