5K run organised to create voting awareness in Nizamabad district

Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Makarand flagged off the 5K run from the old collectorate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 04:32 PM

Nizamabad: In an attempt to enlighten the voters of the importance of casting their votes, a 5K run with the theme ‘I Vote for sure’ was organised in the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Makarand flagged off the 5K run from the old collectorate. Officials of various departments, members of Dwcra associations, representatives of youth associations, students, members of local bodies, young men and women participated in the 5K run on a large scale.

Speaking on the occasion, the municipal commissioner urged the people who have failed to register their names in the voter list to submit their details at the earliest so that they could exercise their vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. “Everyone above 18-years old should register their names in the voter list,”he said. He urged people to vote without any fear and temptation in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Additional Commissioner Shankar, SVEEP Nodal Officer Suresh Kumar, District Sports Development Officer Muthenna, District Youth Officer Shaili Bellal, Municipal Officer Ramesh and others participated in the 5K run.