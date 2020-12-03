436 kg of dry ganja seized, two held in Sangareddy

While Haddanur Police were conducting regular checks on Bidar road, the driver of a goods lorry and two other persons jumped out of the vehicle and made a bid to escape from the scene. However, police chased and arrested them.

Sangareddy: Haddanur Police in Sangareddy district seized 436 kg of dry ganja at Shamsullapur village under Haddanur police station limits on the Telangana-Karnataka border on Thursday.

While Haddanur Police were conducting regular checks on Bidar road, the driver of a goods lorry and two other persons jumped out of the vehicle and made a bid to escape from the scene. However, police chased and arrested them. The accused were identified as Karre Krishna and Bebbuli Bennaiah Naidu, natives of the Goligonda area of Andhra Pradesh. The third person and driver of the vehicle is still at large.

When the police team led by SI Vijaya Rao checked the vehicle, they found 106 packets of dry ganja worth about Rs 43.6 lakhs.

Speaking to the media, Zaheerabad DSP Shankar Raju said the police chased the driver and two others who tried to escape from the scene. The accused confessed that they had purchased the Ganja in the agency areas of Vishakapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh and that they were transporting it to Kalyan in Maharashtra. He said they planned to sell the ganja at Rs 10,000 a kg.

Shankaraju said he has recommended the SI and his team for cash rewards. Inspectors Rajashekar, Krishna Kishore, SI Edukondalu and others were present.

