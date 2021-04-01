439 paddy procurement centres to be set up in Khammam

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Khammam: Five lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected to be produced in Yasangi season in Khammam district, informed District Collector RV Karnan.

Paddy was cultivated in about 2.26 lakh hectares. As many as 439 procurement centres would be set in the villages across the district to procure paddy from the farmers. There was a need of 1.15 crore gunny bags and only about 33.89 lakh bags were available, he said here on Thursday.

