44 students of SBIT in Khammam gets campus placement

The interview was conducted in two phases, 86 students were selected in the first phase and 44 students got appointed in the second phase

24 January 2024

Five-day Python training programme at SBIT in Khammam by the TASK concluded on Wednesday.

Khammam: As many as 44 students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) secured campus placement in e-learning platform Academor, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

He expressed happiness at the students getting placement in the prestigious company. The interview was conducted in two phases, 86 students were selected in the first phase and 44 students got appointed in the second phase, he said.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said it was a matter of pride that students of the college were getting placements even though it was difficult to find jobs due to economic slowdown.

The college principal Dr. G Rajkumar said the annual salary of the selected students would be over Rs 4.5 lakh per annum and it was commendable that the college students were getting the highest paying jobs.

The college chairman Krishna further informed that SBIT students excelled in the recently released polytechnic first year exam results. 10 students scored 10/10 marks and 15 students scored more than 9/10 marks. He congratulated the students for achieving the best results.

He said that a five-day training programme conducted for the students on Python programming in the college by the TASK concluded on Wednesday. The training was given in six sections on topics like basic to advanced, packages, dictionaries, object oriented programming.

TASK technical trainer Muhammad Zafar Pasha trained the students. The training programmes were organised to keep the students abreast of the new technologies. The training would help in preparing the students to meet the demand of Python in multinational companies.