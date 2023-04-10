Hyderabad: Five arrested over murder of man at Tappachabutra

Tappachabutra police on Monday arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a man that was reported last week

10 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police on Monday arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a man that was reported last week. The police seized two knives, a country made pistol, eight live rounds, a Honda city car and five mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Ambani Kranthi Sagar (45), Muthrak Chandra (29), Imran Khan (37), Bodi Arvind Yadav (41) and Chettupalli Sailesh (36). Due to an old enmity between them, the five persons had allegedly killed Thakur Akash Singh (26) on April 4 at a wrestling centre in Topkhana, Tappachabutra, police said.

Last year during Dasara celebrations, Akash and his brother Rahul Singh attacked Kranthi Sagar and others following which a case was registered at Tappachabutra police station against Akash and others.

Feeling humiliated, Kranthi and his friends decided to take revenge. To succeed in their plan Kranthi purchased a country made pistol along with 13 rounds for Rs. 79,000.

“On April 4, on the pretext of sorting out the issue, Kranthi went to the wrestling centre and on noticing Akash, he fired four rounds at the victim. Later Kranthi and Chandra attacked him with knives leading to the death Akash,” DCP (south west) Kiran Khare, said.

After killing Akash, all of them fled away from the spot. The police formed special teams and arrested them.