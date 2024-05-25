5.60 lakh cotton seeds packets available in Khammam: Collector VP Gautham

The Collector said that there was no shortage of cotton seeds in the district. As 5.25 lakh packets of cotton seeds were required in the district as many as 5.60 lakh packets were available.

Khammam: PD Act would be invoked against the traders if they were found selling fake seeds, warned district Collector VP Gautham and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

As 5.25 lakh packets of cotton seeds were required in the district as many as 5.60 lakh packets were available. Seeds traders and dealers were told not to promote a single brand among the farmers, but to advise them about quality seeds.

Action would be taken against those whose license has been suspended and were running shops with a license in someone else’s name. Farmers should not go for BG3 cotton variety as it was banned in the country and farmers should be aware of the matter, Gautham suggested.

Dealers and fertiliser shops owners should not sell fake, expired seeds and banned pesticides to the farmers and they should act according to the government rules.

Special task force teams have been formed with police and agriculture officials to prevent fake seeds sales, the Collector said. CP Sunil Dutt said that 50 cases of fake seeds were registered in the district in the last 10 years.

Farmers should not buy seeds without proper packing and should be wary of brokers offering seeds at a low price, he added.