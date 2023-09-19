5.8-magnitude quake strikes Izu Islands in Japan

The temblor, whose tremors sent ripples of anxiety across the region, had its epicenter located at 31.01 degrees north latitude and 141.99 degrees east longitude, pinpointing its origin with precision.

By IANS Published Date - 03:31 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Tokyo: In a startling seismic event, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the picturesque Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface.

