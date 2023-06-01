5 new medical colleges to function in AP from this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

There would be 750 MBBS seats in all the five medical colleges put together, said Minister for Medical and Health, Vidadala Rajani

Guntur: Five new medical colleges will begin to function from this year in Andhra Pradesh, according to Minister for Medical and Health, Vidadala Rajani.

The new medical colleges set up at Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Rajahmundry would fill the seats in August and classes would commence from September 1, she said here on Thursday. There would be 750 MBBS seats in all the five medical colleges put together, she added.

“After the YSR Congress Party government came to power, we made available 462 medical PG seats. The first medical college was started in the state in Visakhapatnam over a 100 years ago and during these hundred years, we had only 11 medical colleges. But after we came to power, we established as many as 17 medical colleges in these four years, spending Rs. 500 crore on each college,” she stated.

