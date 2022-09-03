5 Steps to US Study: Complete Your Application

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hello readers! In last week’s column, we talked about the eligibility criteria for U.S. master’s program applications. This week, we will discuss the process of filling out an application form.

To review, online application forms are the first part of the application process and usually include:

• An online application (with a fee)

• The student’s resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV)

• The student’s financial documents

• Bachelor’s degree transcripts

• The student’s personal statement

• 2-3 reference letters (letters of recommendation)

• Standardized test scores

• English proficiency test scores

To ensure the absolute completion of their application, students should start planning for their application process 1-2 years in advance of their start date. Both the English proficiency and standardized tests have limited availability throughout the year, so these in particular must be considered.

There are also some testing agencies that have home-based alternatives, given the realities of the global pandemic, so students should consider this option as well.

Online application forms are almost always required to apply to a U.S. higher education institution.

For each college or university that the student is interested in, they should go to the institution’s official website (or the department’s webpage) and look for the proper application form for their program of choice.

Students must also be aware of both the international student application form and the fact that there are some programs that have their own specialized forms and instructions. Before completing the application, be sure to review the form to be sure it’s the correct one (including any special information).

As for the application fee, this must be submitted along with the rest of the application. Students should research what the fee will be ahead of time and be sure check that they’ve found the fee for international applicants.

Remember that application deadlines will vary and applicants should plan for submission accordingly.

Next week, we will discuss the details of obtaining your transcripts and submitting them to U.S. colleges and universities!

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad