5 Steps to US Study: Standardized Tests

Hello readers! Last week we discussed the process of requesting and submitting letters of recommendation (LORs). This week, we will be discussing standardized tests.

U.S. higher education programs and institutions might have a standardized test requirement in their application forms. More competitive schools will likely have higher score requirements and some U.S. institutions could be test optional hence, for institution-specific information, students should check the relevant department’s official website (or contact the admissions offices of their selected institutions).

To choose which standardized test(s) to take, check your admission requirements. The standardized tests for master’s program applications include the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), GRE Subject Tests, and/or the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). GREs are required for many U.S. university applications, but GMAT scores are more commonly used as a requirement for business-related and MBA graduate programs.

The GRE General Test has Quantitative, Verbal, and Analytical Writing Assessment (AWA) sections. The score range for the Quantitative and Verbal sections are 130 – 170 and the AWA is scored on a scale of 0 – 6. GRE Subject Tests are available for chemistry, mathematics, physics, and psychology.

Each test will assess a student’s aptitude in their field of study. Every GRE Subject Test yields a score on a 200 – 990 scale. For more information about GRE tests, visit https://www.ets.org/gre/test-takers

The GMAT exam includes four sections: Analytical Writing Assessment, Integrated Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Verbal Reasoning. Total GMAT scores range from 200 to 800 and it takes about three and a half hours to complete. More details about the GMAT can be found here: https://www.mba.com/exams/gmat/about-the-gmat-exam/gmat-exam-structure.

Both GRE and GMAT scores are valid for five years. If a student is applying after these dates have passed, they must retake the tests. These standardized tests are taken in a computer-based format at designated testing centers/locations. Due to Covid-19, some may also be taken online at home.

For more information about the tests (fees, registration, test centers, home-based testing opportunities, and other related questions) students should visit the tests’ official websites: http://www.ets.org/gre and https://www.mba.com/exams/gmat.

