5 ways men can mix and match outfits

By using limited tailored pieces in a smart way, one can spice up their dressing in unlimited ways

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 6:23 pm

Spicing up a limited wardrobe may sound like a Herculean task, but in all honesty it is zero effort. For men that make minimal purchases and usually prefer basics, the only choice may seem to repeat clothes and feign nonchalance.

That does not necessarily have to be the case, though. We’ve put together a couple of pointers you might want to bear in mind before you decide what to wear.

Fashionable separates

There doesn’t have to be a particular combination that stays forever. Put different colours and prints into play. Keep it casual and quirky. For instance, pair your favourite chinos with a same hued or absolutely random-coloured shirt and white sneakers for a casual, fun day look. The idea is to have a good time whilst looking well-dressed.

Trust in black

A classic colour that you’ll definitely find in your wardrobe, go for an all-black ensemble when you’d like to keep it simple. It could be black chino shorts and a polo neck or black trousers and a black shirt or even a black kurta with black pants. If you live in humid areas, pick fabrics like linen or cotton and avoid synthetic fabrics.

Co-ordinated colours

If you have no time to measure your outfit choices, stick to tried and tested colour co-ordinated options. Grey and white, grey and black, white and black, a pastel shade with navy blue, earthy colours with khaki and beige are a few well-known colour combinations that can elevate your everyday style.

Neutrals and textures

Textured fabrics are perfect for winter weather. Opt for fabrics like twill, corduroy, wool and silk pants and overcoats. Pair them with neutral toned shirts and t-shirts like white, cream, grey, black, olive or lilac. This combo doesn’t just make for a sophisticated fall look but will also keep you moderately warm and comfortable.

Layers on layers

Every fashion guru’s favourite trend, layering is the perfect way to style tailored pieces. Opt for striped, checked or printed shirts with your most comfortable trousers. Throw on a heavy jacket or long coat. Turtleneck tops can be paired with denim jackets and chinos. You could even pair your favourite polo neck with a waist coat and chino shorts if you like eccentric casuals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .