51 per cent cops vaccinated in Hyderabad: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday said about 51 per cent of personnel from the Hyderabad City Police were vaccinated against Covid-19 so far.

The Commissioner, who took vaccination at the City Training Centre in Petlaburj here, said the response of the police personnel with regard to the vaccination was getting better by the day.

“Today I also got vaccinated and many other officers along with me were vaccinated. Nearly 51 per cent of our officers have been vaccinated until now, and are waiting to get vaccinated,” the commissioner said. South Zone DCP Gajarao Bhupal and other officers were present.

