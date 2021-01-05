57 more theme parks to dot Hyderabad

To be developed at a cost of Rs 123 crore

Hyderabad: A fruit theme park, a rainwater harvesting theme park, a dinosaur theme park and the country’s first dog park are just the beginning. Hyderabad is all set to have more of its unique theme parks, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) now proposing to develop 57 theme parks across its limits.

Under this initiative, the municipal corporation has identified 57 parks, in which the new theme parks will be developed soon. Tenders have already been floated to develop the themes and the parks accordingly.

Among the new themes, the ones that have been finalised include a Knowledge Park, a Animal Kingdom park, a Topiary Garden, a Herbal Theme park, a Women’s park, an Adventure Theme park, a Community park, a Children’s park or Tranquility park, a Golf Theme park and a Science Theme park.

The municipal corporation is also developing women-oriented theme parks at Sachivalaya Nagar, LB Nagar zone, Teacher’s Colony, LB Nagar zone and TNGOs Colony, Serilingampally zone.

This is the first time that the municipal corporation is planning to develop such parks in the city. Though not exclusive for women, these parks will have many facilities for the convenience of women, including pregnant women. These parks will have different sections including pregnant women’s section, workshop section, yoga and health section, entertainment etc. These apart, there will be regular facilities like walkways, open gyms, lawns and others, said a senior official from GHMC.

The 57 parks are being developed at a cost of Rs 123 crore. Majority of the works include engineering and civil works, greenery developed and other lawn works constitute 15 per cent. Already, works have been grounded at many parks and in about six months, they will be opened for visitors in a phased manner, he added.

