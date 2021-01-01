58 booked for drunk driving in Siddipet

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Siddipet: The Siddipet police have booked as many as 58 persons while driving the vehicles under influence during the intervening hours of December 31 and January 1.

In a press statement on Friday, Inspector (Traffic), Srinivas said that they had conducted drunk drive tests at all the major junctions across the Siddipet town during the intervening hours of December 31 and January 1. The tests were conducted from 10 pm to 4 am in the morning.

The Inspector said that they had ensured to make the night an accident-free. Since the people would drive vehicles rashly in an inebriated condition as part of New Year celebrations, Srinivas said that they had posted their personnel at all the major junctions.

