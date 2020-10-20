6.5 lakh quintal seeds ready for distribution for Yasangi in Telangana

Action plan prepared to complete sale of seeds through designated distribution points on warfooting

Hyderabad: With a target to cultivate about 65 lakh acres during the upcoming Yasangi (Rabi) season, the State government has commenced preparations to keep seeds and fertilizers ready to supply them to farmers without any delay. The Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TS Seeds) has readied 6.5 lakh quintals of seeds for different crops to be sown in the upcoming Yasangi season against total requirement of 14.41 lakh quintals.

Crop cultivation is estimated to be taken up in about 65 lakh acres during this Yasangi season against 45 lakh acres in last Yasangi. Accordingly, an action plan has been prepared to complete sale of the seeds through designated distribution points before commencement of the season.

Of total 14.41 lakh quintals of seeds required for the season, around 6.5 lakh quintals of seeds will be supplied by TS Seeds and the remaining requirement of about 7.91 lakh quintals of seeds will be met through private seed suppliers. The TS Seeds already transported the seeds to the designated distribution points and commenced sales.

The Seed Corporation will supply about 2.77 lakh quintals of paddy seeds, about 1.08 lakh quintals of chickpea, 78,650 quintals of groundnut, 5,048 quintals of greengram, and 12,224 quintals of blackgram along with other crop seeds. “TS Seeds will meet more than 40 per cent of the total requirement of seeds and will supply them at affordable prices to the farmers. Arrangements have been made by the Agriculture department to supply fertilisers in adequate quantity,” an official in the Agriculture department told Telangana Today.

Following requests from the State government, the Centre had already allotted 18.3 lakh tonnes of fertilisers including 10 lakh tonnes of urea for the Yasangi season. Other fertilisers to be supplied to farmers include 1.2 lakh tonnes of DAP, 1.1 lakh tonnes potash, 50,000 tonnes of super phosphate, and 5.5 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers. They will be supplied by the Centre to the State as per the month-wise quota and arrangements have been made to pick up the stocks at the rake points to supply them to the designated distribution centres.

