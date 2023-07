6 killed in road accident near Srikalahasti

The accident occurred near Metrakandiga when a lorry collided with a speeding car head on.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Representational Image.

Tirupati: Six persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident at Srikalahasti near here on Sunday morning.

Of the eight persons were travelling in the car, six died. The car was proceeding from Tirupati to Srikalahasti.

Over speeding was said to have caused the accident.