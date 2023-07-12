| Tracked By Us Agencies Student Gets Arrested In Telangana For Downloading Child Porn

Tracked by US agencies, student gets arrested in Telangana for downloading child porn

The student, a native of Mahbubabad was tracked down in Ramanthapur and was arrested and produced before the court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: A MCA student was arrested by the police for allegedly downloading child pornography content. A resident of Ramanthapur, he was tracked down by the investigation agencies in United States who conduct operations against online child pornography content.

Based on the phone number and IP address, the US agencies shared the information with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the nodal agency for the country. The information was then passed on to the Telangana police who registered a case and took up investigation.

The student, a native of Mahbubabad was tracked down in Ramanthapur and was arrested and produced before the court.

“The suspect was downloading the child pornography videos from different online portals and also receiving the content on his phone from different sources. He later circulated it among his contacts,” said officials.