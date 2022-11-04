6 new K-dramas to watch this November

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:09 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

6 new K-dramas to watch this November Here is our preview of November’s 10 most exciting K-dramas that are set to release in November

Hyderabad: November is here and Korean drama fans will have a lot to choose from this month. From action to thrills to romance, a slew of series is lined up for release.

Here is our preview of November’s 10 most exciting K-dramas:

The Fabulous

The drama, which is all set to be released on Netflix soon, tells the tale of two people who have dedicated their lives to the fashion industry but struggle to survive there. Their passion is far from their occupation. Now, how will they alter their lives to achieve where they want to be? Chae Soo Bin, Choi Min Ho, Lee Sang Woon, Park Hee Jung, and Kim Min Kyu are the cast members of the Kim Jung-Hyun-directed programme.

Revenge of Others

Ok Chan-mi (Shin Ye-Eun), a young woman, mysteriously loses her twin brother at his high school. She enrols herself in her brother’s school and tracks down the person responsible for his passing. Lomon of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ plays Ji Soo-heon, who partners with Ye-Eun in her quest. Soo-heon avenges bullied students by going after their tormentors. It is geared up to release on Disney+ on November 6.

Behind Every Star

This Korean remake of the hit French series ‘Call My Agent!’ follows the employees of Method Entertainment, a top management company. Lee Seo-jin is Ma Tae-o, the gentle and clever director of the agency who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty to get what he wants. Kwak Sun-young is the ambitious Cheon Je-in, who has worked her way up to being a senior manager and still strives for more. Tae-o and Je-in don’t always see eye to eye in this fast-paced look at the wheeling and dealing that goes on behind the scenes. The series will be released on Netflix on November 7.

The First Responders

In this action-thriller drama, police and firefighters team up to solve cases. Kim Rae-won (‘L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’) plays Jin Ho-gae, a hard-boiled policeman with poor social skills but brilliant intuition. Son Ho-jun is an enthusiastic and empathetic firefighter of Bong Do-jin. It will be released on November 12.

Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki is back on screen in ‘Reborn Rich’ as the diligent Yoon Hyun-woo, who works for the Soonyang Group, at the beck and call of the family who runs it. One day he is falsely accused of embezzlement and killed by the family’s youngest son, Jin Do-Joon. Unexpectedly, he wakes up in the body of Do-Joon and decides to take his revenge on the family from within. Lee Sung-min (‘Shadow Detective’) and Shin Hyun-bin (‘Hospital Playlist’) are co-stars. The drama will start streaming on Rakuten Viki on November 18.

Somebody

Newcomer Kang Hae-Lim plays Sum, an app programmer on the autistic spectrum. Kim Young-Kwang (‘On Your Wedding Day’) plays an architect hiding his true identity as a murderer. This intense serial killer drama will start streaming on Netflix on November 18.