63.6 tonnes of oxygen to arrive in Secunderabad

This is a part of Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express program to send medical oxygen to all the States that are in need of it.

Hyderabad: Catering to the increasing need for medical oxygen in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is now delivering 63.6 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Telangana, with a train carrying liquid oxygen having started from Angul, Odisha for Secunderabad, on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet by South Central Railway, the rake has five liquid oxygen tankers carrying a total of 63.6 tonnes to the State.

Railways is utilising road tankers to facilitate easy transportation of the necessary medical oxygen. According to South Central Railway’s twitter, these empty tankers had gone from Secunderabad to Angul earlier and are on the way back to the city after being loaded with liquid medical oxygen.

Earlier this week, Indian Railways had mapped out multiple routes to deliver to various states including Telangana and the route to deliver to Telangana was mapped from Angul, Odisha to Secunderabad.

